M&G (LON:MNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $166.65

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.65 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 168.30 ($2.03), with a volume of 4685465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.10 ($2.16).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 235 ($2.84).

The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,970.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 610.00%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

