MiamiCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Million (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. MiamiCoin has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00146507 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01817410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

MiamiCoin Profile

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,827,044,410 coins. MiamiCoin’s official website is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiamiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

