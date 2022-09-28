Michael Gallacher Buys 66,875 Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) insider Michael Gallacher purchased 66,875 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £16,050 ($19,393.43).

Safestyle UK Trading Up 8.0 %

LON:SFE opened at GBX 27 ($0.33) on Wednesday. Safestyle UK plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.72 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £37.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.