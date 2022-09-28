Micron Technology (MU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $1.43-$1.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.43-$1.83 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

