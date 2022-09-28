Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MU. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.