Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

