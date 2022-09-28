Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

