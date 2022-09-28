Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Major Shareholder Knott Partners Lp Purchases 2,037 Shares

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,623.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Knott Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Knott Partners Lp bought 927 shares of Midwest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,441.50.

Midwest Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.35 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Midwest

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Midwest to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midwest stock. Knott David M Jr raised its position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Midwest makes up about 1.8% of Knott David M Jr’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Knott David M Jr owned 9.46% of Midwest worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

