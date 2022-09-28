Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 13,600 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 243,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

