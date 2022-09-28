Mina (MINA) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003029 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $411.58 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 690,366,018 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina is a light blockchain, powered by participants. It'sbuilding a privacy-preserving gateway between the real world and crypto — and the infrastructure for the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

