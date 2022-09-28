MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) One Day Volume Tops $16,678.00

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $16,678.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiniDOGE has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004693 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.37 or 0.01640153 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00035889 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MINIDOGE is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s total supply is 701,388,717,045,482 coins. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

