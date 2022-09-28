Minter HUB Trading 20.7% Higher This Week (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Minter HUB coin can now be purchased for $15.73 or 0.00080754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Minter HUB Coin Profile

HUB is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter HUB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

