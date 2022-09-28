Minter Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,336.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,262,193,453 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

