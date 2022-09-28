MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Hits $7.26 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,546.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00273785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00141714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00755141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00584261 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

