MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Cap of $7.24 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00275200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00142951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00757833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.62 or 0.00581697 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

