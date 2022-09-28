MIR COIN 1-Day Volume Hits $18,332.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $1.81 million and $18,332.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,558.04 or 1.00059027 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057323 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079152 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

