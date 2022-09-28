Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $144.10

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144.10 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.80), with a volume of 52101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.60 ($1.83).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269 ($3.25).

The company has a market capitalization of £835.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

