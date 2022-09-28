Mixin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $152.26 Million (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $152.26 million and approximately $11,043.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for $152.26 or 0.00793824 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Mixin
Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.
