MobieCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MBX)

MobieCoin (MBX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. One MobieCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MobieCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $20,019.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MobieCoin

MobieCoin launched on June 8th, 2019. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. The official website for MobieCoin is mobie.io. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MobieCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobieCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

