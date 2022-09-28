Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Insider Activity

Moderna Price Performance

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,044,786.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 638,048 shares of company stock worth $99,753,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

