Monero 24-Hour Volume Tops $88.69 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $148.71 or 0.00759796 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00274069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00141874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00588655 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00257386 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,180,460 coins. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

