Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 17,326 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

