Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 250 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

