Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 866 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 3,438.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

