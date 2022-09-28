Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 78 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Churchill Downs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $182.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.59 and a 200-day moving average of $204.17. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

