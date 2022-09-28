Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.94 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

