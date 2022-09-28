Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.