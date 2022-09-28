Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $784,000 Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SYBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $658,697. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYBT opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $72.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.