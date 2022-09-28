Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $95.36 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.