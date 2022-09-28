Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $823,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

IXN opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

