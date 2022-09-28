Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

