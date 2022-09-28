Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

NYSE:THO opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.18.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

