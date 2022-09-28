Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New $677,000 Investment in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

