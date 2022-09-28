Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 2,552 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 240.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

