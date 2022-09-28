Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

