Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.34 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

