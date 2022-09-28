Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 3,726 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,248,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,568,000 after buying an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,596,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 665,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 234,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.