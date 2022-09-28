Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 8,121 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Chevron by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.