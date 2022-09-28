Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Shares of WMT opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.89. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

