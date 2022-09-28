MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $386.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,160 shares of company stock worth $18,741,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in MongoDB by 21.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $480,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $194.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $188.17 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.82 and its 200-day moving average is $313.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

