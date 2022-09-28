Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,693 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,206,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average of $183.36. The company has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.