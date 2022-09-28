Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

