Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.