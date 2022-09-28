Moonriver Hits Market Capitalization of $110.20 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $10.51 or 0.00053748 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $110.20 million and $4.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,485,458 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

