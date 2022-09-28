Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $110,661.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,547.98 or 0.99935247 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057675 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063837 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00079406 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.