MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Hits $0.0025

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $137,233.89 and $1,132.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010981 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MOTA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,478,375 coins and its circulating supply is 55,272,129 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
