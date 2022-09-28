mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $32.66 million and $6,652.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 33,046,059 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

