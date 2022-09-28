Multiverse (AI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.35 Million

Multiverse (AI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Multiverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiverse has a total market cap of $21.35 million and $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiverse has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Multiverse

Multiverse launched on June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multiverse’s official website is multiverse.ai. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs.

Multiverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

