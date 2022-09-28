musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 31158248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of £16.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.03.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

