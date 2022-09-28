musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

musicMagpie Stock Performance

MMAG opened at GBX 15.70 ($0.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £16.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.03. musicMagpie has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.50 ($2.14).

Get musicMagpie alerts:

About musicMagpie

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.