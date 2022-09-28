musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
musicMagpie Stock Performance
MMAG opened at GBX 15.70 ($0.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £16.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.03. musicMagpie has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.50 ($2.14).
About musicMagpie
Featured Articles
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.