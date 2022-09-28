Mute (MUTE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.16 Million

Mute (MUTE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Mute has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Mute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges. Mute has a total market cap of $9.16 million and $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10567767 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mute Coin Profile

Mute launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mute is mute.io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

